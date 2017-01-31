Iceland’s President Personally Welcomes Syrian Refugees

22 Syrian refugees arrived in Iceland yesterday, and President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson made it a point to invite them to the presidential residence at Bessastaðir and personally welcome them to Iceland.

RÚV reports that these refugees will be settled in Reykjavík and Akureyri, and arrived one week after another group of Syrians, who have been settled in Selfoss and Hveragerði.

These new arrivals, comprised of nine adults and 13 children, were subsequently invited to Bessastaðir, where they were personally welcomed by the President, as well as Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson and Minister of Welfare Þorsteinn Víglundsson.

The President gave a brief speech on the occasion, wherein he cited former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. You can read the speech in its entirety below: