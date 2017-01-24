Game Of Thrones Breaking Icelandic Environmental Regulations

Minutes ago, national radio news service RÚV announced that the filming crew shooting the popular fantasy TV series Game of Thrones broke environmental regulations while filming in Iceland.

The incident happened in Dyrhólafjara, a beach minutes from the world-famous village of Vík.



In the early morning of January 21, the crew descended on the picturesque beach on jeeps, vans and trucks. They drove over sand without having the proper permits to do so. The sand is badly scarred, and will remain so for all time, or at least until there is some wind and rain.

This gross transgression was perpetrated by subcontractors; namely, the Icelandic film company Pegasus. The Environmental Agency of Iceland announced that they will send the film crew a letter, and subsequently the director of the company will be made to meet with the agency and receive a stern talking-to.

These are not the only waves that the GoT crew have made in Iceland. On the day before the incident in question, English dreamboat Kit Harrington, who portrays troubled northern dreamboat Jon Snow in the series, was seen admiring the wall-art of popular illustrator and Reykjavíkurdætur DJ Sunna Ben, as she was painting it, in the Laugavegur design store Hrim. Sunna was unfortunately wearing headphones and in the zone, so she didn’t notice him. This understandably caused a social media uproar, and hopefully Sunna has learned from this and sworn off headphone use.

Finally, Jonah Mormont actor Iain Glen has been spotted with the crew, so we can assume that the Greyscale-afflicted soldier of fortune will be spending some time away from his beloved Queen of Dragons Khalesi, in the lawless area known as “north of the Wall”. Or so we hear from the nerds that watch this show.