Search Continues For Missing Woman

Published January 16, 2017

Family members and police are stepping up efforts to find Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir (seen above), who went missing last Saturday.

Capital area police have sent out an emergency post to the general public, in Icelandic and English, asking for any information leading to Birna’s whereabouts. Birna was last seen at 5:00 on Saturday, and has not been heard from since.

Birna’s family are at their wits’ end, as Vísir reports that the only leads they have thus far are that she was spotted on surveillance footage walking east along Ausutrstræti, Bankastræti and Laugavegur on 5:25 Saturday morning, and her phone lost power at about 5:50 in Hafnarfjörður, near the area of the fire station. Given the distance covered in this short amount of time, it is possible she went to Hafnarfjörður by car, and police are looking for the driver of a red Kia Rio spotted traveling went on Laugavegur at about the same time and place that Birna disappeared.

Police say they are making the search for Birna a top priority, and have even deployed search dogs in their efforts.

Her parents emphasise that Birna is “not the sort of person who gets into any trouble”, making it highly unlikely that she ran away or otherwise decided to voluntarily lose contact with her family. Her mother, Sigurlaug Hreinsdóttir, told reporters that they are beside themselves with worry. When asked if she had any statement for the person or people who could be with Birna, Sigurlaug said, “Just get in touch. If you’re holding her hostage, just let her go and get in touch.”

Birna is 20 years old, 170cm tall and weighs about 70 kilos, with red hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a light-grey sweater, a black hoodie and black Dr. Marten boots. If you have seen Birna, or have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, police implore you to call 444-1000 immediately.

