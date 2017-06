Oh, midnight sun, we can’t stop drinking about you. The most common question asked by foreigners during Icelandic summers is, “But how do I sleep?” The answer is quite simple: You don’t. At least not if it’s a Friday or Saturday night in Reykjavík.

00:11: The calm before the storm 00:22: The people start emerging from their backyard parties and park hangouts. 02:17: “It tastes even better in a plastic cup!” Hmm… 03:05: Trend barometer spots: glitter and glamour. 03:30: And you can totally get away with wearing sunglasses. 04:10: Strategic “a-quick-hot-dog-mid-the-pub-crawl.” 04:22: Remember to every now and then give your feet a break. 04:31: Don’t forget to make a scene, because that’s your god given right as one of the buzzed. 04:52: We’re still trying to figure out what’s going on here. 04:46: The mandatory heart-to-heart talk in an alley. 05:00: Chill and chitchat at street corners. 05:09: Hang in there bud, time to go home soon. 05:15: Wonder if they had mixed drinks about feelings? 05:30: Sun-gazing pause from raving at Paloma. 05:45: This is where the magic happens. And by magic, we mean food. 05:52: Time to finish that sandwich boat and stagger home.