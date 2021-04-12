From Iceland — Well, You Asked: NFTs, Volcano Livestreams, And Vegan Spit

Photo by Art Bicnick

You keep asking, we keep answering

Should I make my art an NFT?

Yes totally. Sure, non-fungible tokens are bad for the environment, speculative in value at best, underline the entire problem of the modern art movement catering to the rich, and can easily be circumvented by taking a screenshot of the art in question, but you shouldn’t let that stop you. Clout doesn’t come for free!

My roommate made fun of me for waving at the volcano livestream camera. AITA?

No, you are absolutely not TA. People all over the world are watching the volcano livestream. This is your best shot at getting your face out there for all to see. It could land you a call from a Hollywood producer or modelling agency. Don’t listen to naysayers’ claims you’re blocking the view of the volcano. You’ve seen one volcano, you’ve seen them all. It’s not like the volcano is going to do something surprising and unexpected like erupting lollipops or whatever.

Is it vegan to let my girlfriend spit in my mouth?

This is a complex question with many implications. If your girlfriend has enthusiastically consented to spit in your mouth and will suffer no ill consequences for declining to spit in your mouth, then it is probably vegan. However, human saliva does contain numerous microorganisms incapable of consenting to being transferred to another mouth for consumption, so maybe it isn’t vegan. Listen to your heart.

