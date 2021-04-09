From Iceland — New In Town: SONO matseljur, An All New Kind Of Veggie Cafe

Photo by SONO matseljur

Are you tired of the same old generic vegan or vegetarian food? Sick of tasting the same plant-based whatever that you know (and we know) will eventually revolutionise the way the world eats?

Well we have news for you! SONO matseljur is an all-new eatery that opened up at the Nordic House. It prides itself on blending herbs and ingredients that others would often turn their noses up at, such as flower water and nettles. We bet you haven’t eaten that before.

Food, glorious food! C’mon, you know this looks delicious

