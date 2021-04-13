From Iceland — Pretty Pancakes, Lovely Lasagne And A Wee Bit Of Werewolf: Hulda Kristín’s Perfect Day

Photo by Art Bicnick

Hulda Kristín Kolbrúnardóttir is one member of Iceland’s beloved Eurovision entry Daði & Gagnamagnið, who have stolen the show once again with their new release ‘10 Years’. You also might recognise her from the Kiriyama Family. She stands out from the crowd with her lovely blue hair, clean edgy look and absolutely stunning dance moves. What follows is how Hulda would spend her perfect day in the city.

Wake up fresh & feeling well rested

I like to wake up when you’ve slept just enough—the perfect balance of not too much but not too little. The best way to start the day is just by pampering myself. Then I’ll go grab some breakfast, make some pancakes, have a smoothie, then take the dog out for a nice walk. The mornings for me are usually best spent relaxing because it’s the perfect time to do so. Maybe I’d put some indie pop on but it definitely depends on what kind of mood I’m in that day. Sometimes I go into hardcore metal or even elevator music if I’m feeling like it!

Time to crack on!

I usually like to do something during the day, not just sit around doing nothing. Maybe I’d go down to the studio to finish some projects I’m working on and take my time with it. It’s nice to have something to focus on. It keeps me occupied. In terms of lunch, I’d definitely meet my friends somewhere; we like to go to Gló, the vegan place in Skeifan. I love the lasagne there, it’s so tasty!

Kicking back, prepping for the night

I enjoy meeting my friends to make dinner. It’s something we do often. Maybe I’d also like to go to Klambratún with my friends to play Werewolf. We’re kind of a nerdy group of friends; we’re all together in film school and we also enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons when we’re all around. A good way to spend the evening would also consist of going for some drinks downtown with my friends.

The process of drinking a tasty beer!

If only we weren’t in a pandemic…

One of my favourite things to do is spend my time getting ready for performing. I love doing warm ups throughout the day, planning what I’m going to wear and the whole process around preparing to perform. One thing I really love is doing sound checks! It’s mental preparation for me to get on stage—I can sometimes get quite shy, but going through a sound check helps me get myself together before singing.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.