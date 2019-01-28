New In Town: CNTMP & Kaktus Espressobar - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick & Timothée Lambrecq

Reykjavík moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and smell the trainers and Italian coffee once in a while, you could miss it.

CNTMP

Laugavegur 12b

A sudden appearance at the end of 2018, this sleek and minimal streetwear boutique occupies an enviable spot on the main Laugavegur strip. An acronym for “contemporary,” the shop’s name describes its concept—the store will sell limited amounts of garments by local and overseas streetwear brands. At the time of writing, there’s clothing from Reykjavík Roses and PLEASURE, with new stock promised soon. Also on sale are related artefacts like Emmsjé Gauti vinyl and the xDeathrow photo book.

Kaktus Espressobar

Vítastígur 12

If it’s getting too difficult to laptop in peace at your favourite coffee spot without a bunch of tourists honking down your neck, rejoice. The Kaktus Espressobar is a smart new café in Reykjavík, with espresso made from imported Italian beans, soup of the day for under 1000 ISK, tasty sandwiches, and ample table space. There’s plenty of seating and power sockets for 101’s wandering freelance desk jockeys, and you can even buy a cactus or house plant to go.

