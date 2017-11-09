Mag
New in Town: Flatey Pizza

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 9, 2017

Few things get a Reykvíkingar’s heart racing like pizza, but for a pizza loving nation, we’ve long had an unspeakable affair with sloppy Dominoes. Not anymore! True Napoli pizzas are now a reality in Reykjavík, with a pizzaiola from Naples, a custom electric oven that cooks pies in seconds, high quality ingredients atop every signature thin slice, and leopard spot blistering. They may only be a few weeks old, but we’ve already devoured our body weights in the classic margherita and cheesy tartufo.

