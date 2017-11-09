Mag
Word Of The Issue: Gárungar

Word Of The Issue: Gárungar

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
From archive

Published November 9, 2017

A phrase you should never use in a news article is “some people say.” Who are these people? But saying “some fools say,”—now, there is a line you can freely use. The word “gárungar” has many meanings, like fools, reckless people or showoffs, and it serves as the Icelandic equivalent of stating something that someone might have said. For instance, here is a 1993 headline from the old Social Democrat newspaper Alþýðublaðið about how terrible the town Kópavogur is: “Gárungar called Kópavogur little Korea.”

Latest

Mag
New in Town: Flatey Pizza

New in Town: Flatey Pizza

by

Few things get a Reykvíkingar’s heart racing like pizza, but for a pizza loving nation, we’ve long had an unspeakable

Mag
Documenting The Ordinary In ‘690 Vopnafjörður’

Documenting The Ordinary In ‘690 Vopnafjörður’

by

No frills and bare bones, ‘690 Vopnafjörður’ documents everyday life in a small fishing village in Iceland. Director Karna Sigurðardóttir and cinematographer Sebastian Ziegler

Mag
Dance For Me In Your Living Room

Dance For Me In Your Living Room

by

Since forming in 2013, local Reykjavík performance group Dance For Me, created by British-born Brogan Davison and Icelandic-born Pétur Ármannsson,

Mag
Missing In Iceland: Roller Coasters

Missing In Iceland: Roller Coasters

by

Want to ride a roller coaster in Iceland? Sorry, it’s not going to happen. If you’re looking for an exhilarating

Mag
Where Was It Shot: Echo & The Bunnymen’s ‘The Cutter’

Where Was It Shot: Echo & The Bunnymen’s ‘The Cutter’

by

Long ago, Iceland was graced with the presence of one of the best new wave, post-punk bands from Liverpool, Echo

Mag
After Party At Mandi: The Fun Doesn’t Stop After Last Call

After Party At Mandi: The Fun Doesn’t Stop After Last Call

by

It’s 4:30 AM on a weekend night and you’re beyond wasted. The doors to your favourite bar are closing but

Show Me More!