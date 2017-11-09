Mag
Missing In Iceland: Roller Coasters

Jenna Mohammed
Words by

Published November 9, 2017

Want to ride a roller coaster in Iceland? Sorry, it’s not going to happen. If you’re looking for an exhilarating experience that makes you dizzy to the point of puking and leaves your body feeling like jell-o, you’ll just have to binge drink on a night out at the bars downtown.

Iceland is one of those destinations where people come to take in the art and culture of the country, rather than to do things like ride roller coasters, where you panic just before the drop hundreds of feet above the ground. However, there are many great parks around the country, which have more than enough space for an amusement park.

In 2013, a company called Zalibuna announced a plan to design and build a one-person bobsled roller coaster in the most traveled area of south Iceland, Kambarnir. It was a project coordinated by four engineering students from the University of Iceland and was first launched at Startup Reykjavík, with the goal to be fully functioning for spring 2015, depending on funding and licenses. So far the idea is still under construction, but it’s the first step to getting the first activity its kind in Iceland. If all goes well, the ride will be suitable for anyone who isn’t afraid of heights, and that includes children.

Roller coasters would be a great way to enjoy the beautiful landscape that Iceland offers. For now there may not be any roller coasters here, but there isn’t anything stopping you from creating your own. Get a small toboggan, find a glacier, and away you go!

