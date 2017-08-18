Ask An Astrophysicist: Why Are The Northern Lights Different Colours?

The Northern Lights are one of the most defining aspects of Iceland— as well as the racks of postcards/t-shirts/artwork/etc. you’ll find here. An astute observer might have noticed though that some Northern Lights have a different hue than others. Why is this?

Well, we went straight to astrophysicist Dr. Helgi Rafn Hróðmarsson, aka The Cosmic Chemist, to find out the answer to this colourful question:

“The different colors of the Aurora correspond to different particles of light (or photons) that differ in energy. Different colours, different energies. These photons are produced when an atom or a molecule has absorbed energy from an external source and, as a result, scrambled its inner configuration of electrons. With their stability compromised, the atoms and mol- ecules are referred to as being in an ‘excited state.’ To alleviate their newfound disequilibrium, they relax into a more stable configuration by ejecting excess energy in the form of a photon.