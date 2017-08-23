Mag
Best Of Iceland: Canyon, Restaurant, Hike

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 23, 2017

Canyon: Fjaðrárgljúfur
This immense canyon, not far from Kirkjubæjarklaustur, is a sight to behold. The huge walls rear up vertically from the ground, with easy hiking trails from the car park to some high viewpoints. In recent years, the trails have been marred by some unfortunate fencing, meaning it’s sometimes more like walking through a maze than roaming freely, but nothing could really spoil this magnificent natural wonder. JR

Restaurant: Baccalá Bar
This is a unique and eccentric restaurant—open only in summer—run by a family with several generations of history in the tiny fishing village of Hauganes. You can’t miss it—it’s the one with a porch shaped like a Viking ship. The place has a very personal touch and in addition to serving food offers sea angling tours. Sometimes they’ll even cook your catch right up for you in the restaurant kitchen. MA

Hike: Jökulsárgljúfur
This northern section of Vatnajökull National Park offers breathtaking sights and well-marked trails for hikers of all fitness levels and ambition—from the full 30-plus kilometres between Dettifoss and Ásbyrgi, to the loops starting in the parking lot at Vesturdalur. Once-in-a-lifetime sights include Hljóðaklettar (fortress-like clusters of basalt “echo rocks”) and Rauðhólar (“red hills”) scoria cones, as well as many raw, sweeping vistas. MA

