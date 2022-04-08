From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: BSÍ Video Premiere, Ólafur Arnalds and MIMRA


Grapevine New Music Picks: BSÍ Video Premiere, Ólafur Arnalds and MIMRA

Published April 8, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Birna Schram

Happy New Music Friday! This week we’ve got a delightful selection of freshly-released Icelandic tracks for you, including a brilliant video accompanying Atli Arnarsson’s first solo release, and new music from Grapevine darlings Inspector Spacetime.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Inspector Spacetime​​ – “Kenndu mér”

 

After winning the Grapevine Artist Of The Year award in January, Inspector Spacetime are continuing to gain momentum. Their newest single ‘Kenndu Mér’, (‘Teach me’ in English) was released today and it’s already an earworm. The lyrics are a plea for help on letting loose, but no judgement here — these damned lockdowns made us all a little rusty, no? So enjoy this newfound freedom, blast ‘Kenndu Mér’, and learn some new moves — although maybe not the robot, lest you turn into a Glorbon.

Atli Arnarsson- “Siglandi”

 

Fresh music is available from Atli Arnarsson, a sound producer and musician from Iceland, currently based in Copenhagen. In the past, Atli has co-produced and mixed a number of albums, however, his own debut album Stígandi will be released later in 2022. ‘Siglandi’ is one of the three singles from the debut album that are now out. A rather complex piece, ‘Siglandi’ includes 2 violins, cello and viola, in addition to guitar, bass, and piano performed by Atli himself. IZ

Eydís Evensen – “Frost”

 

Eydís Evensen is well on her way to be the Philip Glass of Iceland. This young composer has achieved incredible success over the past years, and rightly so. Eydís is still wrestling with the weather elements (see also her break-through album ‘Bylur’ — storm). Her newest release is Frost (eh…frost) and as before, the composition is mainly melodic piano. It’s conspicuously accessible, but she keeps it interesting throughout, making this a pretty wholesome album. Eydís obviously has impressive talents in music, and we can’t wait for her next album – which we guess will be named Rain. Or Wind. Or Hailstorm. VG

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Music
Grapevine New Music Picks: BSÍ Video Premiere, Ólafur Arnalds and MIMRA

Grapevine New Music Picks: BSÍ Video Premiere, Ólafur Arnalds and MIMRA

by

Culture
Music
Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Bríet and Filous with Daði Freyr

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Bríet and Filous with Daði Freyr

by

Culture
Music
Grapevine New Music Picks: Vök, Supersport! and Eydís Evensen

Grapevine New Music Picks: Vök, Supersport! and Eydís Evensen

by

Culture
Music
New Facets To The Melting Diamond: Benni Hemm Hemm’s Composed Improvisations

New Facets To The Melting Diamond: Benni Hemm Hemm’s Composed Improvisations

by

Culture
Music
Music Raised To The Power Of Three: Salóme Katrín, ZAAR and RAKEL

Music Raised To The Power Of Three: Salóme Katrín, ZAAR and RAKEL

by

Culture
Music
Grapevine Music News: GusGus at Eurovision, Ye Nod To Icelandic Teen & Vikings Score Netflix

Grapevine Music News: GusGus at Eurovision, Ye Nod To Icelandic Teen & Vikings Score Netflix

by

Show Me More!