From Iceland — Grapevine Playlist: Ómland, Leyla Blue, Jose Luis Andervel & More!

It’s Halloween. You’re at home. It’s quiet. Change that with these Grapevine-approved tracks.

Ómland – Skýjaborgir

Ok, this is so cute. We’re smiling, squealing, rocking back and forth, and feeling our best folky feelings and then—OH MY GOSH! WHAT? Yes, you think this is gonna just be a cutesy, sweet summer song and then some extremely unexpected chord progressions come out and you’re getting those ASMR tingly chills. Seriously, Jess and I audibly gasped during the key change at 1:55, cheered, and then proceed to both put this song on our playlists. We stan. HJC

GusGus – Higher ft. VÖK

GusGus meeting VÖK. I suppose this was sort of inevitable. Here, the talented singer of Vök, Margrét Rán, takes Daníels Ágúst’s lead singing role in a slick GusGus-style house song. Could have done with more fireworks, I guess, but the GusGus vibe is really strong in the song, which, don’t get us wrong, is not a negative thing. It’s just a “Higher” thing. That said, for us, the superfans at the Reykjavík Grapevine, we were expecting a little bit more explosions. The video is fantastic though, and everybody delivers a solid performance. VG

Leyla Blue – F*** Yourself

Most of the time I don’t like people telling me to go fuck myself. But Leyla does this with such charm and talent that now I can’t stop listening to it. The song is a well-made attitude-laden pop ballad telling all of those chauvinistic pigs to go fuck themselves. We’re saying it right now: Leyla has the potential to become the next big star. VG

Myrkvi – Reflections

Get yourself a cup of something hot and nestle down into your biggest, comfiest armchair for this song. As reflective as the title suggests, “Reflections” will either make you want to curl up in a ball or run into the forest and never return. JD

Kristin Sesselja – FUCKBOYS

This catchy pop song isn’t going to break new ground, but it’s sure to put a smile on your face. An anthem for anyone who has been made to feel like shit by a stupid fucking boy—which, let’s face it, is most of us—this song will get stuck on repeat in your head. “Fuck boys that can make you feel like you are nothing.” Fuck boys, indeed, Say it again, QUEEN! JD

Sólveig Matthildur – Venus

If quarantine is getting you down—and of course it is—let the glassy tones of Sólveig Matthildur lull you into the calm cocoon of love and heartbreak. Seriously, I’m at my desk listening to it right now and I am just thinking of the one who got away and tearing up. Where are they in the world? How would they feel about this smooth beat and delicate harmonisation? Would they love it? Would they love me? HJC

Jose Luis Andervel & JóiPé – Faðmaðu mig

To be honest, I didn’t know who Jose was before I heard this song, but now I’m his biggest fan. This collaboration is beautiful and soulful at the same time. JóiPé is, of course, more famous for his energetic performances in the hip-hop duo JóiPé and Króli, but here he shows a newer and softer side. And it’s a success. VG

