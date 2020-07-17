From Iceland — Music News: Björk's Back, New Myrkfælni Record Label And More

Photo by Santiago Felipe

Atli Örvarsson Releases New Album

Film buffs—basically anyone with good taste—will be familiar with Icelandic composer Atli Örvarsson. Atli has spent the last 15 years living the LA dream, but recently he returned home to the icy climes of Akureyri. The result? His first solo album, ‘You Are Here’. Inspired by the majesty of Eyjafjörður, Atli blessed our ears with 36 minutes of swelling piano melodies interwoven with effortlessly graceful cello. What’s more, the album’s centrepiece, “Breathing” is accompanied by a sublime music video. Shot by Blair Alexander in the empty Harpa concert hall back when Iceland was at the peak of its COVID-19 outbreak, the video perfectly captures the record’s bittersweet beauty. Our expectations for Atli’s album were sky-high, and he’s exceeded them.

Björk Unplugged

Björk’s back, baby! That’s right, everyone’s go-to Icelandic pop culture reference and unofficial queen of kooky headpieces will be gracing the floorboards of Harpa with three weekend performances this summer in collaboration with Iceland Airwaves. Björk will be playing unplugged, accompanied by some of Iceland’s greatest classical ensembles. Unfortunately, tickets for the live performance are now sold-out—apparently Björk’s kind of a big deal, who knew? But fear not if you missed out on a chance at seeing the real-deal, the event will be live-streamed.

Myrkfælni Launches Record Label

Just when you thought Myrkfælni couldn’t get cooler, the underground Icelandic music mag launched its own record label. And their first band? None other than Holdgervlar—Reykjavik’s best-dressed post-goth darkwave duo. Music lovers can expect three releases before the end of 2020. “Excited” just doesn’t capture our true feelings. The label also announced the fourth iteration of their beloved Myrkfælni compilations. So far, it’ll feature works by MSEA, AfterpartyAngel, Ægir, Captain Syrup, GRÓA, Korter í flog, SPÜNK, RYBA and more.

