Premiere: Mr. Silla Wants To Run Away With You On New Single “Naruto”

Published July 11, 2019

Mr. Silla has unveiled the first single from their forthcoming second solo album ‘Hands On Hands.’

“Naruto (say you’ll run away)” is a blissful, summery house-pop track with a relaxed, late-night-after-party feel. The video was shot in Gondomar, close to Porto in Portugal. Directed by Svanhvít Júlíusdóttir—who also performs as a dancer alongside Flora Di Martino and Sara Iris Douet—it has a quietly euphoric vibe that echoes the carefree sentiment of the track’s central lyric. Originally intended as “horse choreography,” the performers on the video didn’t know the cameras were running until after the fact.

Inspired by ‘True Romance’ and The Spice Girls, the track promises great things for ‘Hands On Hands.’ The album is a move away from the lovelorn lamentations of Mr Silla’s debut, talking about diverse subjects from gender fluidity and toxic relationships to the simple joys of buttered toast.

It’s promised for a July release via Making Records. In the meantime, you can keep up with what Mr. Silla is up to via Instagram and Facebook. See Mr. Silla perform live with Jae Tyler tomorrow at Mengi.

Read more about Icelandic music here.

