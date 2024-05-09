From Iceland — Downtown Culture Centre Iðnó Raises The Bar By Lowering It

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Iðnó opens its doors for metal band Blóðmör on May 10

Times are changing in Reykjavík’s live venue scene. Under the guidance of new event manager Agnes Hlynsdóttir, the longstanding auditorium Iðnó promises to regain its status as a thriving space for culture. Having managed and booked local dive bar LEMMY since 2021, her work has constantly been guided by her passion for music, the arts and culture.

“Getting the opportunity to revive Iðnó as the culture house and concert venue most people are longing for is a super exciting challenge,” Agnes says. Her vision is to make the venue more accessible to diverse artists and audiences, departing from the traditional model of upfront payments and exorbitant fees.

Inspired by the practices of other venues like Græni Hatturinn in Akureyri and Bæjarbíó in Hafnarfjörður, Agnes implemented a system where Iðnó takes 20% of ticket sales. It allows artists to take control of their events while minimising financial barriers and ensuring a range of distinct events.

The underground metal scene has taken an immediate interest in this venue revamp, as Blóðmör is gearing up to host an exciting gig at Iðnó on May 10, showcasing their music and their new member lineup. The show will also feature pop-punk act Juno Paul and Vampíra, the winners of this year’s Músíktilraunir contest for emerging young bands. In fact, Músíktilraunir is the connecting thread of the lineup. All three acts participated in the competition, with Blóðmör winning in 2019 and Vampíra taking the top spot in 2024.

For Vampíra, this concert marks another milestone in their breakthrough journey into the Icelandic metal scene — the first was opening for Devine Defilement at their European tour’s kick-off show on May 4. “Óðinn [Rafn Jónsson Snædal, Vampíra’s vocalist] and I have known each other for quite a few years now, since Blóðmör first started getting recognition. He was only about 12 years old then and has been a big fan of the band since. Now, we get to share a stage at Iðnó, which is awesome,” says Blóðmör guitarist Haukur Valdimarsson.

Blóðmör plays their first headline show on May 10 at Iðnó, featuring performances by Vampíra and Juno Paul. Tickets are 3,000 ISK, available at tix.is.