Eyewitness Records: Ívar Sævarsson’s Search For Different Angles

Photos by Magnús Magnússon

Eyewitness Records—E.W. for short—is a Reykjavík-based record label releasing a range of electronic music. It launched last year as a sub-label of Robotdisco Electronix (or R.D.E.)—an Icelandic outfit that has been releasing electro music for the past decade. We met up with E.W. founder Ívar Sævarsson to discuss the label’s past, present and future plans.

More flexible

Ívar started organising parties under the R.D.E. moniker around the year 2010. “To begin with it was called ‘Robotdisko Club,’” he says. “You could say E.W.’s approach is more flexible than R.D.E.’s—we support the so-called outsider genres of dance music.”

E.W.’s aim is to look for different angles and stay clear of traditional dance music markers, such as house and techno. “It’s music that relies heavily on synthesizers and drum machines, without focusing on one specific genre,” Ívar explains. “With drive towards a more in-depth style of musical-experimentation.”

<a href="http://ewrecords.bandcamp.com/album/somke-ep-ltd-cassette">Somke EP – LTD Cassette by Somke</a>

Music on tape

Ívar initially thought of his label simply as a vessel for his own music. “Our latest release is a four-track cassette called ‘Global Times’ by my own project E n c n t r,” he explains. “Then others came along, like the Copenhagen-based Somke, whose seven-track tape of terrific slow-style techno we released in March.”

Ívar’s affinity for releasing music on cassette tapes is apparent. “I manufacture the tapes and take care of designing the whole package as well,” he says. “Cassettes are fun but we are planning some seven-inch record releases, too.” Asked about summer plans, Ívar mentions ‘Face Your Fate’—a monthly club-night that he organizes at Bravó. “And remember, keep on making moves—the future is now!”

Listen to Eyewitness Records’ most recent releases at ewrecords.bandcamp.com and follow them at soundcloud.com/ew_records. Support the label by attending the monthly ‘Face Your Fate’ club night at Bravó.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!