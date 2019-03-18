Björk To Unleash Back Catalogue On Cassette Tape - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic alt-pop queen Björk is to re-release her considerable back catalogue on the hot new format of the moment. No, it’s not an app suite, or a VR environment to wander through—it’s a collection of brightly coloured cassette Björk tapes.

So if you’ve been listening to a hissy bootleg of “Debut” on your Walkman since 1993? Your prayers have been answered. Laserdisc fans, however, remain on tenterhooks for that long-awaited video anthology.

The Björk tapes are priced at £8.99. Order yours here.

Read our last interview with Björk here, when she said: “When I talk about utopia, it’s not just some pipedream… it’s not only about defining what you want, but also making it come true.”