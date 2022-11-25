From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Jae Tyler, Árstíðir, and Emíliana Torrini

Photo by Dream Wife

Yeah yeah yeah! We have a new gem by Emíliana Torrini, a Gary Newman “Cars”-like single by Jae Tyler, and a great new track by Árstíðir. Perfect tracks for a cosy weekend at home, don’t you think? Hit up our playlist below to party at home (we’re playing it safe this weekend). Happy days!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Jae Tyler – Give Me That (Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah)



We’re truly wondering why we’re only hearing about Jae Tyler now. Life feels so much brighter! He’s been releasing music since 2017 but his first release with the label Street Pulse (run by Kari from Icelandic/Norwegian duo Ultra Flex) was in 2020 with albumzine “Jae Tyler Digest”. This Kansas bred art-boy puts forth fun and poppy lo-fi music highly reminiscent of the 80s and 90s. The catchy “Give Me That” warns about the importance of avoiding direct sunlight (which makes us wonder how many winters he’s experiences in Iceland), and is accompanied by a brilliantly made music video—or “news cast”, rather— by Andrea Björk Andrésdóttir and Mr. Silla. How’s that for today’s news? KW

Árstíðir – Bring Back the Feel



Chances are you know this band because of a viral video from 2013, wherein they sing an a cappella version of ‘Heyr himna smiður’ in a German train station. Well, if you didn’t already know, you’ll be pleased to learn they’ve been recording music in studios, too. This latest release features warm, cozy, mostly acoustic tracks. The vocals are, as you might expect, absolutely beautiful, and it all rounds off with the bone-chilling Himinhvel. ASF

Emilíana Torrini – Mikos



Emilíana Torrini first came to attention in 1999 with Love In The Time Of Science, and has been consistently churning out some since then. Over the years, her voice has refined to the point where you can tell it’s going to be an Emilíana Torrini song even before she starts singing, and this song is a great example of this. There’s an intimate, almost jazzy feel to her songs, with a slight reverb that evokes nostalgia. This lovely, haunting tune is a fine introduction to her song stylings–especially if played at night. ASF