From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Karaoke, Snorri Helgason & Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, and Ólöf Arnalds

Published November 24, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Loft Karaoke
November 24th at 20:00 – Loft Hostel – Free

Those who’ve been around for a while may remember those legendary karaoke nights at Loft Hostel and the hole in your heart when they stopped hosting them. But we bear good news because they are BACK! Grab your disco pants, head to the bar for some liquid courage, and sing your heart out. Guilty pleasures are especially welcome (but no Bohemian Rhapsody please). KW

Snorri Helgason & Magnús Trygvason Eliassen
November 24th at 21:00 – Mengi – 3.000 ISK

Snorri and Magnús have known each other for ages! Well… two decades of an age. Anyway, they’re both well respected and talented musicians so when we heard they’re taking over Mengi’s stage together we knew we had to share it with you. They’ll perform original songs as well as covers across multiple genres. Let’s gooooo. KW

Ólöf Arnalds
November 27th at 20:00 – Mengi – 4.000 ISK

Mengi is keeping us busy this weekend, huh? Let’s be frank, we totally don’t mind it. On Sunday, singer songwriter Ólöf Arnalds will take the stage to perform tracks from her latest album and we’re definitely in. Note: Ólöf Arnalds is not to be confused with Ólafur Arnalds, another amazing Icelandic musician. We love them both equally! IZ

