From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Linus Orri, Dream Wife, gusgusar

Photo by Dream Wife

Linus Orri – Supine



Linus offers us a really nice three minutes of serenity, beauty and a good melody in his new song ‘Supine,’ which sounds like a fancy way of saying soup. Apparently it’s more complicated than that, but being a simple minded person I don’t really care. The song is a good indie track with an impressive soundscape. The structure is a bit predictable but it doesn’t bother me, because, you know, I’m remaining supine. VG

Dream Wife – Leech



In times when capitalism has attempted to water down feminism so much that messages which actually challenge the patriarchy are drowned out by the same easy-to-digest pop songs that don’t really challenge anything but your patience, Dream Wife comes in like a breath of fresh air. Angry, affirming, confident, and poignant, the spoken word portions of the song harken back to early feminist punk, or even the more fringe portions of the Riot Grrrl movement, and take aim at the men who exploit and the enablers who allow it to happen. Doesn’t hurt that the song also happens to rock with the power of the bow of Artemis. Excellent stuff. ASF

gugusar



“My name is gugusar, I’m 18 years old and I’m releasing an album next week,” gugusar said from the Iceland Airwaves stage just two weeks ago as she continued to spin in a dance so fast, the audience had to catch up. We’ve been following this young artist’s career for some time now, and we couldn’t be more confident that gugusar has a big future ahead. If this is what she can produce before graduating high school, image her future work. ‘12:48’ is out and our weekend playlist starts with it! IZ