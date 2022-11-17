From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Climbing Iran, Iceland Noir, and NOTHING BREAKING

Grapevine Events: Climbing Iran, Iceland Noir, and NOTHING BREAKING

Grapevine Events: Climbing Iran, Iceland Noir, and NOTHING BREAKING

Published November 17, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Screening: “Climbing Iran”
November 17th at 19:00 – Bío Paradís – 2.500 ISK

Tonight, the Icelandic Alpine Club (ÍSALP) and Klifurhúsið will screen “Climbing Iran” in solidarity with Iranian women. The documentary is about Nashim Eshqi, a professional Iranian climber and women’s rights activist, who decides to break barriers imposed on women in her home country. For the occasion, Nashim recorded a personal video that will be shown before the documentary. And to top it off, all proceeds will go to charities working to help Irianian women. Grab your ticket here! KW

Iceland Noir (Literary Festival)
November 16th to 19th – Multiple locations – 15.000 ISK

Moving away from just being a literary festival focused on crime fiction, the 2022 Iceland Noir Festival claims to celebrate “darkness in all forms.” Just in time for the long winter nights! Headliners of the festival are the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir and bestselling author Ragnar Jónasson, who have just published a crime novel together. Bookworms unite! IZ

NOTHING BREAKING | Nordic Affect
November 19th at 21:00 – Mengi – 2.500 ISK

Mengi has been our favourite music venue for years. Whatever appears on their agenda, is destined to make a breakthrough sooner or later. This Saturday, Mengi hosts an LA based drummer and artist Corey Fogel, Berlin based Juliana Hodkinson and Iceland’s Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir for a ‘multi-disciplinary force of nature’ gig. Check it out. IZ

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Culture
All That Glitters Is Girl: Brynhildur Karlsdóttir Of Kvikindi Promises Fun

All That Glitters Is Girl: Brynhildur Karlsdóttir Of Kvikindi Promises Fun

by

Culture
Culture
The Writer, The Prophet: Sigríður Hagalín Has Gone From News To Nightmarish Dystopias

The Writer, The Prophet: Sigríður Hagalín Has Gone From News To Nightmarish Dystopias

by

Culture
Culture
Track By Track: ‘Ekki Treysta Fiskunum’ By Ólafur Kram

Track By Track: ‘Ekki Treysta Fiskunum’ By Ólafur Kram

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: GRAPEWAVES, Daft Punk on Organ, & Screening

Grapevine Events: GRAPEWAVES, Daft Punk on Organ, & Screening

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: Gudfinnur, VÉVAKI, Kári, and krassasig

Grapevine New Music Picks: Gudfinnur, VÉVAKI, Kári, and krassasig

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: Opera Dinner, Silent Disco, Halldór Ragnarsson, and Children’s Film Festival

Grapevine Events: Opera Dinner, Silent Disco, Halldór Ragnarsson, and Children’s Film Festival

by

Show Me More!