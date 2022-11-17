From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Climbing Iran, Iceland Noir, and NOTHING BREAKING

Screening: “Climbing Iran”

November 17th at 19:00 – Bío Paradís – 2.500 ISK

Tonight, the Icelandic Alpine Club (ÍSALP) and Klifurhúsið will screen “Climbing Iran” in solidarity with Iranian women. The documentary is about Nashim Eshqi, a professional Iranian climber and women’s rights activist, who decides to break barriers imposed on women in her home country. For the occasion, Nashim recorded a personal video that will be shown before the documentary. And to top it off, all proceeds will go to charities working to help Irianian women. Grab your ticket here! KW

Iceland Noir (Literary Festival)

November 16th to 19th – Multiple locations – 15.000 ISK

Moving away from just being a literary festival focused on crime fiction, the 2022 Iceland Noir Festival claims to celebrate “darkness in all forms.” Just in time for the long winter nights! Headliners of the festival are the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir and bestselling author Ragnar Jónasson, who have just published a crime novel together. Bookworms unite! IZ

NOTHING BREAKING | Nordic Affect

November 19th at 21:00 – Mengi – 2.500 ISK

Mengi has been our favourite music venue for years. Whatever appears on their agenda, is destined to make a breakthrough sooner or later. This Saturday, Mengi hosts an LA based drummer and artist Corey Fogel, Berlin based Juliana Hodkinson and Iceland’s Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir for a ‘multi-disciplinary force of nature’ gig. Check it out. IZ