From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Hekla, SIGGY, and Björk

Photo by Hekla

Don’t hate us but we’re glad it’s raining today! It’s the perfect weather to really get into the music that we picked for you. Sunshine is stupid, grey is great! Join us on the dark side! We haven’t gone to Bónus yet so we don’t have cookies, but we do have great music. That’s gotta count for something, right?

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Hekla – Xiuxiuejar

This album marks Hekla’s second and boy does it sound eerie and ominous. It’s what we imagine shadows could sound like. The soundscapes are haunting but intriguing, and just when you think you found a sense of calmth, you feel the urge to look around to make sure there are no scary creatures around you. It is beautiful though, and in a strange way somewhat comforting at times. We were all created in the dark, after all. Is this what it feels like to be floating alone in space? KW

SIGGY – Reflections

SIGGY’s debut EP is out! When we first listened to it, for a moment we thought it was Arlo Parks—‘Reflections’ is an intimate mix of music and lyrics, paired by the artist’s charming voice. Though SIGGY was born and raised in LA, she calls Iceland her home country. And we want it to remain this way. Iceland needs SIGGY. IZ

Björk – atopos

How could we not include Björk? ‘Atopos’ feels so intriguing we keep hitting that replay button to figure out why. When we heard she was influenced by ‘gabber’, we weren’t sure what to expect, but it all makes sense now. Someone said that it sounds more like an art installation than a song, and we feel that captures the gist of it. The beat in the beginning is catchy, the lyrics poetic, but then something happens and… well, what better way to describe it than saying ‘it’s Björk’? She is a whole genre of her own. KW

