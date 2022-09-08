From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Svartbysvart, Burlesque, and Icelandic language games

Svartbysvart Relaunch Party / New collection release

September 10th at 17:00 – Týsgata 1 – Free

After exhibiting a collection at Milan Design Week, Marko Svart is back in Reykjavík to showcase a new streetwear line. The release party will also serve as a relaunch of the Svartbysvart brand after three years of business, in which Marko dealt with numerous renovations and the COVID-19 lockdown. We can’t wait to see how he’s overcome these obstacles to release something fresh and exciting. EL

Burlesque show feat. funk band Drýslar

September 8th at 21:00 – Skuggabaldur – 3,900 kr.

We’re super excited to see Skuggabaldur host a burlesque show! And it won’t be ‘just’ a burlesque show, there will be live funk music, dance and circus as well. Get your sass on, put on your bad bitch outfit, practise those ‘yasss’es and get ready for an evening filled with entertainment brought to you by no other than Gógó Starr, Dan the Man, Bobbie Michelle, Vice Versa, Silver Foxy, Mrs. S, Edgar and Margrét Maack. KW

Let’s chat and play games in Icelandic!

September 10th at 11:30 – The Reykjavik City Library Grófin

Learning Icelandic is one thing, but going out into the world trying to use it is a whole ‘nother! Why jump into the deep when we can all be in the same boat and float our way through these icy language waters together? Through casual conversation, (word) games, and occasional banter, you can practise your Icelandic speaking skills in a relaxed environment where no one judges you (out loud, at least). And if all you know is ‘já’, ‘bara’, ‘svona’, and ‘heyrðu’, go anyway. Everyone is welcome! KW