Otherworldly Sounds: Berlin-Based Artist On Experimenting With Visual Art And Electronic Music

Kolbrún Klara Gunnarsdóttir is an artist out of Reykjavík who currently resides in Berlin. She is a part of the Sweaty Records music label—previously mentioned by Electric Dreams in issue #10. She believes she has found her voice through experimenting with visual art and music.

“I like strange, uncanny things and transcending the common definition of beauty.”

Beyond beautiful

For more than a year, Kolbrún has been focusing on all things visual for the label. Most of her work—includingher videos and visuals for label-mates Volruptus, Kosmodod and Andartak—interweave ideas about technology and the future with hypnotizing electro music at various speeds. “I like strange, uncanny things and transcending the common definition of beauty,” she explains.

Something out of nothing

Kolbrún also plans to debut her music on Sweaty Records, under solo pseudonym Jadzia and as part of music duo Polar Attraction, a collaboration with Kosmodod. “The moment I started creating art through different mediums, I truly found my path,” she explains. “Jadzia is my emotional outlet and the visuals I make inspire the music and vice versa.”

Her favourite part of making music is the overwhelming feeling of creating something out of nothing. “I thoroughly enjoy the sound design and all the otherworldly sounds,” Kolbrún says. “Seeing an idea fully realized—after puzzling it together—truly satisfies me in ways I could not have imagined.”

Berlin privileges

Living in Berlin and taking advantage of the city’s vibrant electronic music and club scene has been enjoyable so far. “Since I moved here I’ve been able to see my biggest musical inspirations perform their music live all over the city,” she says. “A totally new and enjoyable experience for me.”

Be on the lookout for Kolbrún’s debut EP as Jadzia in the near future. “Polar Attraction also has a huge collection of tracks waiting to be released,” Kolbrún adds. Their first track will be featured on the upcoming Sweaty Records compilation album.

Info: Find Kolbrún’s music on soundcloud.com/kolbrunklara and follow up on her day-to-day at instagram.com/kolbmotha.