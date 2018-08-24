Culture
Music
Otherworldly Sounds: Berlin-Based Artist On Experimenting With Visual Art And Electronic Music

Otherworldly Sounds: Berlin-Based Artist On Experimenting With Visual Art And Electronic Music

Words by
Photos by
Kolbrún Klara Gunnarsdóttir

Published August 24, 2018

Kolbrún Klara Gunnarsdóttir is an artist out of Reykjavík who currently resides in Berlin. She is a part of the Sweaty Records music label—previously mentioned by Electric Dreams in issue #10. She believes she has found her voice through experimenting with visual art and music.

“I like strange, uncanny things and transcending the common definition of beauty.” 

Beyond beautiful
For more than a year, Kolbrún has been focusing on all things visual for the label. Most of her work—includingher videos and visuals for label-mates Volruptus, Kosmodod and Andartak—interweave ideas about technology and the future with hypnotizing electro music at various speeds. “I like strange, uncanny things and transcending the common definition of beauty,” she explains.

Something out of nothing
Kolbrún also plans to debut her music on Sweaty Records, under solo pseudonym Jadzia and as part of music duo Polar Attraction, a collaboration with Kosmodod. “The moment I started creating art through different mediums, I truly found my path,” she explains. “Jadzia is my emotional outlet and the visuals I make inspire the music and vice versa.”

Her favourite part of making music is the overwhelming feeling of creating something out of nothing. “I thoroughly enjoy the sound design and all the otherworldly sounds,” Kolbrún says. “Seeing an idea fully realized—after puzzling it together—truly satisfies me in ways I could not have imagined.”

Berlin privileges
Living in Berlin and taking advantage of the city’s vibrant electronic music and club scene has been enjoyable so far. “Since I moved here I’ve been able to see my biggest musical inspirations perform their music live all over the city,” she says. “A totally new and enjoyable experience for me.”

Be on the lookout for Kolbrún’s debut EP as Jadzia in the near future. “Polar Attraction also has a huge collection of tracks waiting to be released,” Kolbrún adds. Their first track will be featured on the upcoming Sweaty Records compilation album.

Info: Find Kolbrún’s music on soundcloud.com/kolbrunklara and follow up on her day-to-day at instagram.com/kolbmotha.

Latest

Culture
Music
Build The Pattern, Break It Apart: Munstur Focus On The Repetitions

Build The Pattern, Break It Apart: Munstur Focus On The Repetitions

by

On a sunny, breezy late afternoon, bandmates Kristinn Arnar Sigurðsson and Atli Arnarson stroll calmly across the grassy Hagatorg roundabout

Culture
Music
Claiming The Rock Scene: Feminist Punk Band Hórmónar Releases Its First Album

Claiming The Rock Scene: Feminist Punk Band Hórmónar Releases Its First Album

by

It was on a dark New Year’s Eve that a group of five young friends decided to make a resolution:

Culture
Music
Music News: Extreme Chill Schedule Finalised, Hayley Kiyoko Plays Airwaves, Birnir’s Matador On Fire

Music News: Extreme Chill Schedule Finalised, Hayley Kiyoko Plays Airwaves, Birnir’s Matador On Fire

by and

The Extreme Chill festival schedule has been finalised. The avant-garde music festival that takes place September 6th-9th, with its focus on

Culture
Music
Techno Superpower: X/OZ Label Manager On Untapped Potential, Trust And Connecting Through Music

Techno Superpower: X/OZ Label Manager On Untapped Potential, Trust And Connecting Through Music

by

Anna Ásthildur Thorsteinsdóttir is a mainstay in the vivid world of Icelandic music, where she usually resides behind the scenes.

Culture
Music
Artist Playlist: Acid, Berghain And CGI Vaporwave With Hermigervill

Artist Playlist: Acid, Berghain And CGI Vaporwave With Hermigervill

by

Hermigervill is Sveinbjörn Thorarinsson, an accomplished electronic musician, performer, producer, and ever-present Reykjavík scene mainstay. With some exciting new music

Culture
Music
Total Transcendance: Ólafur Arnalds Talks Programming Pianos, Subverting Genres And His New Album

Total Transcendance: Ólafur Arnalds Talks Programming Pianos, Subverting Genres And His New Album

by

The trademark of Ólafur Arnald’s music can best be described in the feelings it evokes: stirring, emotional, and perfect in

Show Me More!