Sónar Reykjavík Announces Final 2018 Line-Up

There is no other way to turn 25 years old than with a bang, and music festival Sónar is no exception. As Sónar Reykjavík prepares to kick off the festivities in less than a month, the 2018 line-up has finally taken fully-formed shape.

Sónar had already confirmed the presence of both Icelandic and international artists of high calibre, such as legendary UK duo Underworld, R’n’B star TOKiMONSTA, Icelandic collective Reykjavíkurdætur and Australian Íslandsvinur Ben Frost.

Among the latest artists to join the party, however, are electronic veterans GusGus, who will be drawing material from their latest project ‘Lies Are More Flexible,’ as well as Kiasmos, British rap master TroyBoi and Null + Void, aka Kurt Uenala, who has worked behind the scenes with world-famous bands like Depeche Mode and The Kills. Iconic Icelandic artists such as Sykur, Cyber and Elli Grill will also be performing, alongside newcomer Bríet.

Sónar Reykjavík will be held on March 16th and 17th in Harpa, but don’t miss out on the warm-up parties on March 14th and 15th held in Húrra, Lucky Records and Gamla Nýló. Check out the 2018 schedule with the complete line-up and purchase tickets on midi.is.