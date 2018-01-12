Iceland Goes To Eurosonic: Högni, Valdimar, aYia & More To Perform

Iceland has a strong presence at the top European music industry festival Eurosonic this year. Held in the Groningen in the Netherlands from January 17-20th, it’s an annual get together for people who work with music, from booking agents to record labels, publishers, festival bookers and more.

The festival focuses on emerging acts, and is thought of as a spot for commercial festivals to scout acts for their 2018 editions. Iceland has a strong presence this year, with dreamy electronica trio aYia, alt-crooner Högni, pop collective Valdimar, metal band Auðn and rappers Úlfur Úlfur performing.

Here’s a playlist of some of our favourite tracks from the artists involved.

With any luck, you’ll see these bands performing out in Europe in 2018. Here’s where to check them out if you’re in attendance.