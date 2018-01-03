Culture
Music
Music News: Sónar Reykjavík, Ólafur Arnalds Tours, New Myrkfælni Compilation

Music News: Sónar Reykjavík, Ólafur Arnalds Tours, New Myrkfælni Compilation

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Timothy Saccenti

Published January 3, 2018

Sónar Reykjavík have announced another swathe of bands for the festival’s 2018 lineup. In addition to already-announced artists like Danny Brown, Nadia Rose, Bjarki, Högni, Volruptus, JóiPé x Króli and EVA808, UK bass figurehead Kode9 will perform alongside Lorenzo Senni, Moor Mother, Klein, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Countess Malaise, Lord Pusswhip, Mighty Bear and fast-rising Björk collaborator serpentwithfeet. Resident Advisor will also join forces with the festival for the first time to present the SonarLab carpark stage. The festival will take place on  March 16-17th, 2018 at Harpa, and early bird passes are on sale now at sonarreykjavik.com.

Ólafur Arnalds, having put the Kiasmos project on hiatus to focus on his solo work, has announced his first tour since 2015. The “All Strings Attached” tour dates that have been confirmed so far are scattered throughout the summer, including stops in France, Belgium, the UK, Iceland, Spain and the United States.  Highlights include a gig at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, and appearances at Sonar Barcelona and the Festival International De Jazz De Montréal.

The alternative magazine and label Myrkfælni slipped out their second compilation of underground Icelandic music on December 27th. It features thirteen tracks by stars of the local scene, in various genres, including Hatari x CYBER, IDK IDA, Godchilla, madonna + child, Pink Street Boys, Ratoffer, and lots more. You can download it for €7, or get a limited edition cassette version when you pre-order Myrkfælni’s second issue, at myrkfaelni.bandcamp.com.

Read more about Icelandic music here.

Latest

Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Hatari, Cyber, Daði Freyr, Alvia, RVKDTR, Sóley & More

Grapevine Playlist: Hatari, Cyber, Daði Freyr, Alvia, RVKDTR, Sóley & More

by and

The first Grapevine Playlist of 2018 rounds up a few releases that sneaked out over the holiday period, from weird

Culture
Music
Grapevine Music Awards: You Should Have Heard This – Sólveig Matthildur

Grapevine Music Awards: You Should Have Heard This – Sólveig Matthildur

by

Once a year, we at Grapevine honour the best and brightest of the Icelandic music scene by giving out awards

Culture
Music
Grapevine Music Awards: Shout Out – Alvia & Bára Gísladóttir

Grapevine Music Awards: Shout Out – Alvia & Bára Gísladóttir

by and

Once a year, we at Grapevine honour the best and brightest of the Icelandic music scene by giving out awards

Culture
Music
Grapevine Music Awards: Album Of The Year – Högni’s ‘Two Trains’

Grapevine Music Awards: Album Of The Year – Högni’s ‘Two Trains’

by

Once a year, we at Grapevine honour the best and brightest of the Icelandic music scene by giving out awards

Culture
Music
Norður Og Niður Finishes In A Wistful Haze Of Ambient Sound

Norður Og Niður Finishes In A Wistful Haze Of Ambient Sound

by

The fourth and final night of Norður og Niður dispensed once again with the party vibe as weary festival goers

Culture
Music
Total Wildness: Peaches And Dan Deacon Ignite Norður Og Niður

Total Wildness: Peaches And Dan Deacon Ignite Norður Og Niður

by

After a quiet and thoughtful start, Norður Og Niður festival turned the fun up to eleven for a spectacular, invigorating,

Show Me More!