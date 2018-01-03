Music News: Sónar Reykjavík, Ólafur Arnalds Tours, New Myrkfælni Compilation

Sónar Reykjavík have announced another swathe of bands for the festival’s 2018 lineup. In addition to already-announced artists like Danny Brown, Nadia Rose, Bjarki, Högni, Volruptus, JóiPé x Króli and EVA808, UK bass figurehead Kode9 will perform alongside Lorenzo Senni, Moor Mother, Klein, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Countess Malaise, Lord Pusswhip, Mighty Bear and fast-rising Björk collaborator serpentwithfeet. Resident Advisor will also join forces with the festival for the first time to present the SonarLab carpark stage. The festival will take place on March 16-17th, 2018 at Harpa, and early bird passes are on sale now at sonarreykjavik.com.

Ólafur Arnalds, having put the Kiasmos project on hiatus to focus on his solo work, has announced his first tour since 2015. The “All Strings Attached” tour dates that have been confirmed so far are scattered throughout the summer, including stops in France, Belgium, the UK, Iceland, Spain and the United States. Highlights include a gig at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, and appearances at Sonar Barcelona and the Festival International De Jazz De Montréal.

The alternative magazine and label Myrkfælni slipped out their second compilation of underground Icelandic music on December 27th. It features thirteen tracks by stars of the local scene, in various genres, including Hatari x CYBER, IDK IDA, Godchilla, madonna + child, Pink Street Boys, Ratoffer, and lots more. You can download it for €7, or get a limited edition cassette version when you pre-order Myrkfælni’s second issue, at myrkfaelni.bandcamp.com.

<a href="http://myrkfaelni.bandcamp.com/album/myrkf-lni-2">MYRKFÆLNI #2 by MYRKFÆLNI</a>

