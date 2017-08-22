Culture
Melodica Reykjavík

The Melodica Festival to be held in Reykjavik next weekend, from August 25 to 27 at Kex Hostel, is a celebration of music from around the globe. The festival began as a small project in 2007, started by musician Pete Uhlenbruch. He wanted to create a space for local artists to present and share their music in a way that welcomed innovative, underground talent in a supportive community. Pete had been living in Iceland for sometime when he created Melodica, which gave him the necessary connections to the music scene to build a community. Since then, Melodica has grown exponentially from its small-scale roots, expanding to host shows in cities around the world, such as Hamburg, Aarhus, Groningen, Berlin, Paris, Vienna, New York and, of course, Reykjavík. The lineup usually consists of performers from Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, and Iceland.

“Often we have collaborations abroad within artists. It’s about the community and making friends – It’s the most incredible thing about Melodica” says Melina.

The upcoming event this weekend marks 10 years of creating a sense of collectiveness and networking amongst artists. Melodica Reykjavík will feature a multi-genre lineup and offer a unique experience for music fans. On the list are Lori Kelley, Town of Saints, Freyja, Keto and Lucas Roy, to name a few. Other local performers include Marteinn Sindri, CeaseTone, Simon Vestarr, Kristinn Gunnarsson, Hannah Corinne, Skúli Mennski, and many more.

Event organizer, Melina Rathjen, aims every year to forge a connection between the artists and the people who listen. “Often we have collaborations abroad within artists. It’s about the community and making friends—that’s the most incredible thing about Melodica,” says Melina. The entry fee for Melodica Reykjavik is by a suggested donation of suggested 1.000kr, and all proceeds from the festival go toward supporting travel costs for the artists. More information including the full lineup and set times can be found at www.melodicareykjavik.com.

