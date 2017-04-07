Music News: Glowie Signs Major Label Deal, New Björk Video, And More!

Icelandic pop singer Glowie, who was one of the nine emerging artists on the cover of our special Iceland Airwaves magazine last year, has signed a major label deal with Columbia Records/RCA.

Glowie said, on Facebook: “Everything is possible if you just believe. My dad stamped this in my head when I was ten years old, when I told him I was going to become a professional singer and dancer when I grew up. Many obstacles have arisen along the way, but I’ve signed my first record deal with Columbia Records in London, and RCA in the USA. The feeling is indescribable. Now begins a new adventure.” Góða ferð, Glowie!

The annual national battle-of-the-bands competition Músíktilraunir (“Music Experiments,” in English) recently came to its climax with a concert held at Harpa. The field was narrowed down to a final twelve, who battled it out in front of the judges. The winners were Between Mountains, a duo from the the Westfjords.

Second came the charmingly named Phlegm, and third were Omotrack. Previous winners and runners-up have gone on to garner a lot of attention in Iceland and beyond, with Músíktilraunir’s notable alums including Samaris, Mammút, Of Monsters & Men, Agent Fresco and Vök.

The Extreme Chill festival have announced the first names from their 2017 lineup. The headliners, both from the UK, will be The Orb and Mixmaster Morris. The homegrown acts announced so far include Gyða Valtysdóttir, Jónas Sen, Stereo Hypnosis, Jón Ólafsson & Futuregrapher, Tonik Ensemble and SiGRÚN, with more to be announced. Having previously taken place in Snæfellsnes and Vík, the 2017 edition will happen in Reykjavík for the first time, between July 7-9. Tickets are on sale now at midi.is, priced at 7,900 ISK—previous editions have sold out, so you’d better move fast if this sounds like your cup of music.

Icelandic musicians have been getting busy in the Americas. At the Reykjavík Festival, to be held in the LA Disney Hall, attendees will be treated to a lineup that includes múm, JFDR, DJ flugvél og geimskip, Jóhann Jóhannsson, the Bedroom Community collective, and Sigur rós, amongst others. The shows happen April 4-17, after which Björk Digital will be on display from May 19-June 4.

Just across the border in Mexico, Björk also played to a rapturous crowd at the Ceremonia Festival, appearing a day late after it was almost cancelled due to a windstorm that damaged the stage, leading a local newspaper to declare “Björk Saves Ceremonia!”. She also released a stunning VR video for “Notget”. Finally, Low Roar are also midway through a long tour of the US in support of their forthcoming album, entitled ‘Once In A Long, Long While’.