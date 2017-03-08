Dark and Brooding: Vök To Release Debut Album

Critically acclaimed electronic pop band Vök is to release their debut album, ‘Figure’ on April 28. Having won the Icelandic rising talent contest Músíktilrauir, their album, three years in the making, has been widely anticipated. ‘Figure’, which was written in the band’s home town of Reykjavík over “endless cups of coffee”, presents a whole spectrum of emotions: “anger, obsession, negligence, death, love, happiness and hope” lists vocalist Margrét Rán. And it does this in Vök’s unique whispering melodies and dreamy soundscape, influenced by artists like The Weeknd and Little Dragon as well as existential sci-fi cinema.

Vök has also released their video for the song ‘Show Me’ directed by Hörður Freyr Brynjarsson of Eyk Studio. A dark brooding piece, with splashes of colour, it seems to mimic the music itself. Along with their album announcement and video release, Vök have also released their European tour dates in April and May this year.

Check out their new video below

