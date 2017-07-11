Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot? Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Where Was It Shot? Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Louise Petersson

Published July 11, 2017

2001 was a memorable time for those who wanted to see Angelina Jolie run in slow motion. Yes, that year saw the release of ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ or, as we call it at the Grapevine, ‘Hooters: Indiana Jones Edition’.

The movie is pretty bad, but it does have nice aesthetics, potentially because director Simon West filmed a three-minute sequence at the Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon in southeastern Iceland. The scene is identified as taking place in Siberia—which it is obviously not—where there is a tiny town full of tipis (or “chum,” as Wikipedia says they are called) and other kitschy “indigenous” objects. There, a fur-clad wise child warns our buxom heroine not to seek “him” out—“him” being Croft’s father.

Lara obviously does not heed the girl’s warnings and jumps onto a boat/car thing that zooms through the icy water onto a glacier. There, the crew boards dogsleds and ventures into the mist—presumably Croft’s mysterious father lives in some boondocks ice palace like Elsa. The viewer desperately thinks, “Let it go!” but of course, she doesn’t.

The weirdest part about this scene is that all the indigenous Siberians sport big fur jackets, woolen gloves and toasty hats, while Croft walks around in a light jacket and sexy tight cotton tank top. Apparently, the cold doesn’t bother her anyway.

Find out where other movies were shot in Iceland here .

Latest

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot: The Fifth Estate

Where Was It Shot: The Fifth Estate

by

Who would have thought that a movie about people uploading files onto the internet accompanied by ‘Transformers’-style action music would

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot? ‘Dilwale’

Where Was It Shot? ‘Dilwale’

by

If you’re not from India or some die-hard Indiaphile, you might not be familiar with the magnificence that is the

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was It Shot? Hostel: Part II

Where Was It Shot? Hostel: Part II

by

It’s rare that a sequel surpasses the original, and ‘Hostel: Part II’, directed by Eli Roth, is not an exception.

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where was it shot? “Black” by Dierks Bentley

Where was it shot? “Black” by Dierks Bentley

by

So, even American country musicians have discovered our little sub-Arctic island, although relatively few Icelanders have discovered American country music.

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was ‘Die Another Day’ Shot?

Where Was ‘Die Another Day’ Shot?

by

Everyone’s favourite chauvinist spy, James Bond (albeit in everyone’s least favourite reincarnation, Pierce Brosnan), visited everyone’s favourite sub-Arctic island back

Culture
Where Was It Shot
Where Was ‘Prometheus’ Shot?

Where Was ‘Prometheus’ Shot?

by

If you liked ‘Alien’, then ‘Prometheus’ is also a film by Ridley Scott, about aliens. Some would call it a

Show Me More!