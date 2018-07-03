Best Of
East
Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Museum/Gallery

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Museum/Gallery

Skaftfell
Austurvegur 42, Seyðisfjörður

 

Located in a charming old wooden house in the picturesque seaside town of Seyðisfjörður, the Skaftfell gallery is an outpost of culture in the far reaches of east Iceland. They have exhibitions, lectures and events in the airy gallery space, and host an artist residency. There’s also a café-bar in the basement where you can relax afterwards. Those interested in art and culture should also check out Slaughterhouse ust over the mountain in Egilsstaðir.

Runner-Up:

Petra’s Stone Collection
Fjarðarbraut 21, Stöðvarfjörður

The tiny town of Stöðvarfjörður was once a thriving fishing village, but has recently reinvented itself. The old fishing factory has been converted into an arts and culture space; down the street, Petra’s Stone Collection is a beautiful display of colourful rocks, gems and minerals collected locally by the late Ljósbjörg Petra María, and run by her family to this day.

 

Runner-Up:

Neskaupstaður Museum
Egilsbraut 2, Neskaupstaður

The museum in the remote and peaceful town of Neskaupstaður is a three-for-one offering with something for everyone. On the ground floor there’s an art gallery showing the works of celebrated local painter, Tryggvi Ólafsson; on the second, there’s a maritime museum, and on the third, there’s a museum of natural history.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

