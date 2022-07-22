From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Clothing Store

Photo by Art Bicnick

Let’s be real: There are few things that could temper our love for shopping, and we’re doing our best to manifest inflation away. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions (and inflation-busting manifesting sessions) with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Clothing Store Joint Winners: 66° North Laugavegur 17-19, Bankastræti 5 & More “66°North makes being warm trendy,” laughed one panellist. “In a country like Iceland, that’s probably the nicest thing any label has ever done… ever.” The heritage brand, which is basically as Icelandic as an old man standing on a porch, staring pensively at a bunch of sheep, is known for their quality, durability, and fashionable design and lasting style. “They stay relevant for a reason. Their team is not only talented, but ambitious,” another panel member commented. Farmers Market Laugavegur 37 & Hólmaslóð 2 “Farmers Market is an establishment in Iceland at this point,” one panel member confirmed. “When you think of Icelandic fashion, you think of the style they embody.” While many brands have claimed the throne of traditional Icelandic style, perhaps no brand has done it so luxuriously as Farmers Market. With references to the past wrapped up in modern silhouettes and opulent fabrics, Farmers Market serves up traditional Scandinavian fashion for the modern age.

Runner-Up: Húrra Reykjavík Hverfisgata 18a “Húrra is my number one for everyday wear. Whatever I need, they are going to have it,” said one panellist. “I can trust their taste.” The minimalist streetwear/athleisure store serves up a mixed selection of classic items and trendy cuts from both large brands as well as underground Scandinavian gems.

Previous Winners 2021: Farmers Market 2020: Yeoman 2019: Yeoman

