From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Jewellery Shop

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Jewellery Shop Orrifinn Skólavörðustígur 43 Known for their sensual, raw, detailed, and carefully crafted pieces, it’s a brand that manages to be at once timeless and distinctly modern. “It’s such an experience to go to that black house at the top of Skólavörðustígur, look at their gorgeous work and then watch them make it right in front of your eyes,” enthused one panellist. “They are an institution that is so close to the national psyche,” another agreed. “Giving someone an Orrifinn piece really means something here. It’s a brand that’s full of love for Icelandic design and style.” Runner Up: Aurum Bankastræti 4 Aurum is just beautiful. In fact, it’s rather hard to find a better word for the brand, which takes its inspiration from Icelandic nature and moulds that into delicate—yet sometimes harsh—pieces that are guaranteed to be that piece of jewellery in your collection that everyone comments on. Their works also feel distinctly high end—like a rich widow on her third husband that spends her time wearing pearly claw rings and delicate silver chains. Tell us, what’s better than that? Runner-Up: Kría Aftur, Laugavegur 45 Based out of the United States, Kría is the brainchild of Icelandic jewellery designer Jóhanna Methúsalemsdóttir and her partner Paul Weil. While their flagship store is in New York, you can shop their sustainably-made and almost witchy works at Aftur. “That’s a go-to for me. They make hyper unique pieces that also seem to go with everything,” explained one panellist. “They also have a good philosophy, so you feel good about buying from them.”

Previous Winners 2021: Orrifinn 2020: Orrifinn 2019: Orrifinn

