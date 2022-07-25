From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Bookstore

Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Bookstore Eymundsson Austurstræti 18 Eymundsson is a classic bookstore, offering up the newest in Icelandic and international titles. It has the rare characteristic of being perfectly curated for both locals and tourists, so if you’re a traveller looking for an illustrated edition of the Sagas, or a Reykjavík kid hoping to pick up the definitely-going-to-be-released upcoming Kingkiller sequel, this would be the place to find it. Notably, they stock all the English translations of the latest Icelandic novels, so next time you read about a cool book in the Grapevine, head there to pick it up. The café ain’t bad either! Runner Up: Mál og Menning Laugavegur 18 If you’re not sipping a whisky with your beat-up vintage copy of ‘Ulysses’, then are you even reading ‘Ulysses’?! Luckily, Mál og Menning has you covered in that department. There, you’re allowed to read a second-hand book while nursing a drink, which is probably the only thing about our current lifestyle that Joyce would approve of. Bonus: The interior is seriously spectacular. Runner-Up: Forlagið Fiskislóð 39 Forlagið is Iceland’s largest book publisher and you can pick up all your favourites at their in-house bookstore—and not only Forlagið titles, but releases from other local publishers as well. We stan a queen that works for the greater good of their industry, don’t we? Also, the bookstore is massive. Seriously. Don’t go in there during a fire. But if you’re reading a good book while it burns, we understand.

Previous Winners 2021: Eymundsson 2020: Eymundsson 2019: Bóksala Stúdenta

