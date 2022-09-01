From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Pool

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Pool Sky Lagoon Vesturvör 44, 200 Kópavogur This pool combines three of our favourite things: hot pools, nature, booze and great settings. Wait, that’s four things… so scratch out nature. Yes, Sky Lagoon is a man-made haven in Kópavogur City, carved out of seaside rocks with a view to kill for—and it puts all those natural hot pools to shame with its seven step Ritual™. Also, kids younger than 12 are not allowed to enter, which is a plus if you’re looking to soak without a soundtrack of children’s voices. And did we mention the bar? Runner-Up: Vesturbæjarlaug Hofsvallagata, 107 Reykjavík Vesturbær is one of Reykjavik’s most bustling areas, and probably the only locale where you could bump into Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, artist Ragnar Kjartansson, and a member of Sigur Rós on the same day. The pool is unique in the sense that it offers up pretty much anything you’d need—an outdoor pool, big hotpots, a steam room and a particularly lovely outdoor changing area, which you should take advantage of in the summer months. Newcomer: Dalslaug Úlfarsbraut 122, 124 Reykjavík Dalslaug is on the edge of the city of Reykjavík, and all around there is nothing but wilderness. It’s so wild actually, that once we saw an owl just flying around overhead, looking for some mice to eat. So, it’s a given if you’re a Harry Potter fan—we’re not actually sure if Hogwarts had an outdoor public pool, but if it did, it would be Dalslaug.

Previous Winners 2021: Vesturbæjarlaug 2020: Vesturbæjarlaug 2019: Vesturbæjarlaug

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.