From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Gallery

Photo by Art Bicnick, Hildur Bjarnadóttir

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Gallery JOINT WINNERS

i8 Tryggvagata 16, 101 Reykjavík There is no way around it: i8 is still the best gallery in Iceland. Over the years, it’s given us works from internationally lauded art superstars like Ragnar Kjartansson, Elín Hansdóttir and Ólafur Elíasson, putting Icelandic art on the worldwide map and helping it stay there. Although it’s a commercial gallery, it’s not a stuffy, hoity-toity spot—expect to see conceptual cutting-edge museum-sized displays, rather than conservative and conventionally-appealing work. Berg Contemporary Klapparstígur 16, 101 Reykjavík Runner-Up: Berg Contemporary has established itself as the go-to spot for contemporary art in Reykjavík. In their large, beautifully renovated space, lines are blurred between the conceptual, the abstract, the art and the functional with their installations and exhibitions. That may sound complicated, but what we’re trying to say is pretty simple: stop by. Hverfisgallerí Hverfisgata 4, 101 Reykjavík Hverfisgallerí consistently impresses with a roster of brilliant exhibitions by young artists like Helena Margrét Jónsdóttir and Davíð Örn Halldórsson, among others. This gallery is (and we cannot emphasise this enough) ambitious. Stop by for the best and brightest of the scene.

Previous Winners 2021: i8 2020: i8 2019: i8

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.