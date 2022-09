From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Gallery

Best Gallery

JOINT WINNERS

i8

There is no way around it: i8 is still the best gallery in Iceland. Over the years, it’s given us works from internationally lauded art superstars like Ragnar Kjartansson, Elín Hansdóttir and Ólafur Elíasson, putting Icelandic art on the worldwide map and helping it stay there. Although it’s a commercial gallery, it’s not a stuffy, hoity-toity spot—expect to see conceptual cutting-edge museum-sized displays, rather than conservative and conventionally-appealing work.

Berg Contemporary

Runner-Up:

Berg Contemporary has established itself as the go-to spot for contemporary art in Reykjavík. In their large, beautifully renovated space, lines are blurred between the conceptual, the abstract, the art and the functional with their installations and exhibitions. That may sound complicated, but what we’re trying to say is pretty simple: stop by.

Hverfisgallerí

Hverfisgata 4, 101 Reykjavík

Hverfisgallerí consistently impresses with a roster of brilliant exhibitions by young artists like Helena Margrét Jónsdóttir and Davíð Örn Halldórsson, among others. This gallery is (and we cannot emphasise this enough) ambitious. Stop by for the best and brightest of the scene.