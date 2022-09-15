From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Artist-Run Gallery

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq, Vidir Bjornsson

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Artist-Run Gallery Gallery Port Laugavegur 32, 101 Reykjavík You could perhaps call Gallery Port the dive bar of the Icelandic art scene—and we mean that in the coolest, most in-the-know and loving way. This artist-run

space, located smack dab downtown on Laugavegur, serves up gritty, unusual and eclectic art by people who will probably be famous one day (or already are). Stop by if you’re looking to enter some David Lynch-directed dimension. Note: It’s also one of the few venues where you can buy

the brilliant art you see on the walls. Runner-Up: Kling & Bang Grandagarður 20, 101 Reykjavík The Marshall House serves up a number of brilliant galleries, but the artist-run Kling & Bang is a true standout. No matter what exhibit or installation they have on the roster, expect something

ambitious and unique. Another amazing thing about Kling & Bang is that they play host to not only well-known international creators, but also to up-and-coming talents. The space never ceases to amaze with its provocative, vibrant style and it is for that reason that it continues to be a not-to-miss space. Newcomer: Höfuðstöðin Rafstöðvarvegur, 110 Reykjavík Finally something for the influencers. Höfuðstöðin is the most colourful art space you can find in Reykjavík city. Incredible artist (and previous Grapevine cover star), Shoplifter, has her amazing hair sculptures on display in the museum and it’s nothing less than spectacular. Be prepared to be amazed.

Previous Winners 2021: Gallery Port 2020: Kling & Bang 2019: Gallery Port

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.