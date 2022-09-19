From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

Best Museum

The National Museum

Suðurgata 41, 101 Reykjavík

Of Reykjavík’s many museums, one stands taller than the rest Iceland’s National Museum is a treasure trove of the country’s history, covering everything from early culture to clothing, metalsmithing, religion and more. It’s well-curated and well-designed, even showcasing contemporary displays that connect to modern cultural waves like football and feminism. Trust us, it’s an amazing feat of a museum—somehow making silverware interesting while also displaying a baby skeleton. Creepy?Kinda, but we love it.

RUNNERS-UP

Sjóminjasafnið/Maritime Museum

Grandagarður 8, 101 Reykjavík

Life is a salted cod. This is actually an Icelandic saying. So it’s pretty evident that Icelanders are first and last a fishing nation, and man, we love the ocean. At the Maritime Museum in the west of Reykjavík you can see how the brave sailors of Iceland have endured in the tough North Atlantic sea. Not only that, the museum is incredibly kid-friendly with a tonne of fun things for wee ones to see and do.

Einar Jónsson Museum

Hallgrímstorg 3, 101 Reykjavík

If you know where the Hallgrímskirkja church is, you know where the Einar Jónsson Museum is. Einar Jónsson is Iceland’s foremost sculptor; there is a good chance that you’ve already seen his work, as half the statues around the city are his creation. An interesting visit, with a deep history.