From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.
Best Museum
Suðurgata 41, 101 Reykjavík
Of Reykjavík’s many museums, one stands taller than the rest Iceland’s National Museum is a treasure trove of the country’s history, covering everything from early culture to clothing, metalsmithing, religion and more. It’s well-curated and well-designed, even showcasing contemporary displays that connect to modern cultural waves like football and feminism. Trust us, it’s an amazing feat of a museum—somehow making silverware interesting while also displaying a baby skeleton. Creepy?Kinda, but we love it.
RUNNERS-UP
Sjóminjasafnið/Maritime Museum
Grandagarður 8, 101 Reykjavík
Life is a salted cod. This is actually an Icelandic saying. So it’s pretty evident that Icelanders are first and last a fishing nation, and man, we love the ocean. At the Maritime Museum in the west of Reykjavík you can see how the brave sailors of Iceland have endured in the tough North Atlantic sea. Not only that, the museum is incredibly kid-friendly with a tonne of fun things for wee ones to see and do.
Hallgrímstorg 3, 101 Reykjavík
If you know where the Hallgrímskirkja church is, you know where the Einar Jónsson Museum is. Einar Jónsson is Iceland’s foremost sculptor; there is a good chance that you’ve already seen his work, as half the statues around the city are his creation. An interesting visit, with a deep history.
Previous Winners
2021: The National Museum
2020: The National Museum
2019: Wonders of Iceland
You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!