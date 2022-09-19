From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Art Museum

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Art Museum

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Art Museum

Published September 19, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Art Museum

Reykjavík Art Museum

Tryggvagata 17, 101 Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Hafnarhús, the downtown branch of the Reykjavík Art Museum, is a cathedral to contemporary art that exhibits a constant conveyor belt of interesting international work. In 2020, they wowed with exhibitions from international heavyweights like Gilbert & George and Shoplifter to up-and-coming Grapevine favourites like Una Björg Magnúsdóttir. Check out their numerous rotating exhibitions as well as their shop—it’s the perfect rainy-day destination.

Runner-Up:


National Gallery of Iceland

Fríkirkjuvegur 7, 101 Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Listasafn Íslands (the National Gallery of Iceland) is a crown jewel in the Reykjavík cultural scene. This is where you go to see our best artists’ work, to fill your soul with something that matters or just to cross it off your bucket list. Just because it’s the oldest and most distinguished museum of them all, doesn’t mean that they aren’t still the absolute best in the business.

Runner-Up:

Gerðarsafn – Kópavogur Art Museum

Hamraborg 4, 200 Kópavogur

Lots of tiny people – exhibition at Gerðarsafn. Photo by Art Bicnick

Gerðarsafn is one of those hidden gems outside of Reykjavík. Located in Kópavogur, the museum offers a fresh take on Icelandic art and gives visitors an opportunity to meet and listen to
their artists in their fantastic artist talks. It also has a coffee shop and a delightful garden.

Previous Winners

2021: Reykjavík Art Museum
2020: Kjarvalsstaðir
2019: Reykjavík Art Museum

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Artist-Run Gallery

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Artist-Run Gallery

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Gallery

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Gallery

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Pool

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Pool

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Bookstore

Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Bookstore

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Jewellery Shop

Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Jewellery Shop

by

Show Me More!