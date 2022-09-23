From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Cinema

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Cinema

Published September 23, 2022

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Cinema

Bíó Paradís

Hverfisgata 54, 101 Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

The heart of Icelandic cinema lies at Hverfisgata’s Bíó Paradís. It’s the only arthouse cinema in the country and the premiere destination for those that want to see Icelandic films with English subtitles. In fact, when it closed for a short time, it caused a city-wide panic, culminating in a popular movement to revive it. Thankfully, it’s back, and just as great as ever. We are very excited to see what their future holds and hope it includes the cult nights and party screenings the theatre is known for.

Runner-Up:

Háskólabíó

Hagatorg, 107 Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Háskólabíó, located in the west of Reykjavík, showcases worldwide block-busters as well as local Icelandic films (check online to confirm the availability of English subtitles). It’s a cosy location within walking distance from downtown that’ll satiate your desire for the whole popcorn-Avengers experience.

Runner-Up:

Smárabíó

Smáralind, Kópavogur

Photo by Smárabíó

We’re fans of Smárabíó for two reasons: it’s easily accessible by bus and it offers an unbeatable VIP luxury experience, where you can recline on cushy chairs with some room to groove while you munch on your nachos. Seriously—if you’re looking for Big Movie Energy, it’s here.

Previous Winners

2021: Bíó Paradís
2020: Smárabíó
2019: Bíó Paradís

