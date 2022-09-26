From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Day Trip

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Day Trip Geldingadalur Volcano Close to Grindavík The volcano in Fagradalsfjall was possibly one of the most beautiful natural displays in the world in the past year. The volcano spewed fire and lava for

months, before finally petering out in the autumn (or, so we think… keep an eye on the Met office). But the freshly-cooled lava is no less spectacular and is still steaming eerily—the perfect backdrop for an enviable selfie.

Runner-Up: Guðlaug Natural Pool Langisandur, Akranes Why not swim in the Atlantic ocean? Too cold? We know. But, if you drive all the way to Akranes (okay, it’s not really that far), you will find a beach, with beautiful hot pools on two floors, and the roaring Atlantic in front of you. If you’re brave enough to take a dip in the sea, you can always warm up again in the pool. It’s an incredible experience and perfect for a family day out. Runner-Up: Reykjadalur West of Hveragerði Reykjadalur is only a 40-minute hike from Hveragerði, which is, coincidentally, a 40-minute drive from Reykjavík. At the bottom of the valley, you will find a beautiful hot river where you can luxuriate like you’re in a hot tub at the Reykjavík swimming pool. Pro tip: bring a towel with you and consider wearing your swimming gear under your hiking clothes if you’re too prudish to change in public and flaunt it all.

Previous Winners 2021: Geldingadalur Volcano 2020: Reykjanes Bound! 2019: Snowmobile/ATV

