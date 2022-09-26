From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Day Trip

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Day Trip

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Day Trip

Published September 26, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Day Trip

Geldingadalur Volcano

Close to Grindavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

The volcano in Fagradalsfjall was possibly one of the most beautiful natural displays in the world in the past year. The volcano spewed fire and lava for
months, before finally petering out in the autumn (or, so we think… keep an eye on the Met office). But the freshly-cooled lava is no less spectacular and is still steaming eerily—the perfect backdrop for an enviable selfie.

Runner-Up:

Guðlaug Natural Pool

Langisandur, Akranes

Photo by Art Bicnick

Why not swim in the Atlantic ocean? Too cold? We know. But, if you drive all the way to Akranes (okay, it’s not really that far), you will find a beach, with beautiful hot pools on two floors, and the roaring Atlantic in front of you. If you’re brave enough to take a dip in the sea, you can always warm up again in the pool. It’s an incredible experience and perfect for a family day out.

Runner-Up:

Reykjadalur

West of Hveragerði
good weather reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjadalur is only a 40-minute hike from Hveragerði, which is, coincidentally, a 40-minute drive from Reykjavík. At the bottom of the valley, you will find a beautiful hot river where you can luxuriate like you’re in a hot tub at the Reykjavík swimming pool. Pro tip: bring a towel with you and consider wearing your swimming gear under your hiking clothes if you’re too prudish to change in public and flaunt it all.

Previous Winners

2021: Geldingadalur Volcano
2020: Reykjanes Bound!
2019: Snowmobile/ATV

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Tech Exhibition

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Tech Exhibition

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Cinema

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Cinema

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Art Museum

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Art Museum

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Artist-Run Gallery

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Artist-Run Gallery

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Gallery

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Gallery

by

Show Me More!