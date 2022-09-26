From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Tech Exhibition

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Tech Exhibition FlyOver Iceland Fiskislóð 43, 101 Reykjavík This VR experience took the city by storm in 2019, with as many Icelanders lining up for a bird’s eye view of the country as tourists. On this virtual ride, soar over glaciers, mountains, lava fields and more—complete with fresh mountain air and Iceland’s varied scents—all from the comfort of an amusement ride seat. Now, no matter the season or weather, you can tell all your friends you saw the Northern Lights.

Runner-Up: Wonders of Iceland Perlan If stormy weather blows your glacier trip off course, visit the Wonders of Iceland museum in the iconic Perlan. The impressive displays include a man-made ice tunnel, complete with frigid air temperatures and a selfie spot so realistic it’ll fool your Instagram followers. In the main hall, projected glacial vistas reveal how fragile these majestic phenomena are. Runner-Up: Whales Of Iceland Fiskislóð 23-25, 101 Reykjavík Whales Of Iceland consists of 23 life-size models of the gentle giants, from gargantuan blue whales to a 25-metre long sperm whale. Meandering around the hall will give you a new appreciation for underwater life. It’s a whale of a time (sorry about that).

Previous Winners 2021: Wonders of Iceland 2020: Wonders of Iceland

