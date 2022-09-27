From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: For A Night Out

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: For A Night Out

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: For A Night Out

Published September 27, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

For A Night Out

Tjarnarbíó

Tjarnargata 12, 101 Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Tjarnarbíó was originally built as an icehouse but is now the super-cool downtown home of all types of theatre and performance. You can always trust that if something is happening at Tjarnarbíó, it’s worth seeing. We’d like to particularly applaud them as a venue for Reykjavík Fringe, allowing experimental artists to take a big stage. Bravó, Tjarnarbíó. Bravó.

Runner-Up:

R6013

Ingólfsstræti 20, 101 Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Bear with us here: this is not your typical venue. If you’re over 40, you might feel odd here—or finally, just like home. The minds behind R6013 have held close to 100 events in a basement on Ingólfsstræti since they opened, and it is a vital bloodline between the lively grassroots scene in Reykjavík and, well, reality. Study the R6013 Facebook page for details on their next gig.

Runner-Up:

FÚSK

Gufunes, 112 Reykjavík

Artwork by Krot & Krass.

A group of visual artists have taken over an old warehouse and changed it into a cutting-edge music and visual arts space. This is probably the most exciting venue in Reykjavík right now; this year, in addition to their annual rave, Buxur, FÚSK are also hosting design festival Rusl (Trash). It’s a pretty impressive space and a good opportunity to dive into the grassroots arts scene.

Previous Winners

2021: Iceland Symphony Orchestra
2020: Iceland Symphony Orchestra

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Tech Exhibition

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Tech Exhibition

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Day Trip

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Day Trip

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Cinema

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Cinema

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Art Museum

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Art Museum

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Museum

by

Best-of-reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík
Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Artist-Run Gallery

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Artist-Run Gallery

by

Show Me More!