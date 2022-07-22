From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Homeware Shop

Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Homeware Shop NORR11 Hverfisgata 18 This homeware store is so gorgeous that it almost feels like a gallery or set for an elite Nordic drama. With a meticulously curated selection, NORR11 embodies the most delicate elements of Nordic design, full of pieces with such adeptness of form and composition that they almost elicit some ASMR tingles. Yes, it is expensive, but the shop is worth a trip for the inspiration alone. This year, the panel were particularly impressed by the store’s collaborations with Listvál, which saw a new exhibition by Icelandic artists each month decorating the walls of NORR11. Runner Up: Mikado Reyjavík & Pastel Flower Studio Hverfisgata 50 If there was ever a store you just wanted to live at, it’s the Hverfisgata storefront of Pastel Flower Studio and Mikado Reykjavík. In one compact and beautiful location, you can get Pastel’s stunning, primal dried flower designs and Mikado’s earthy ceramics, refined lighting apparatuses, and more. What more could you want? Seriously, name something. Runner-Up: Hrím Kringlan Hrím has a certain je ne sais quoi about it that creates some seriously devoted customers. The store has an eclectic mix of neutral Nordic style design along with some OTT international brands—a combo you don’t find in many places. We are fans of their products by Italian designer Seletti, who is as colourful and bright as they come. “Seletti is just the most fun housewares you could buy,” laughed one panel member. “Hrím is really good at finding funky stuff like that. I’m always excited to see what they bring in.”

Previous Winners 2021: NORR11 2020: Kokka 2019: Geysir Heima

