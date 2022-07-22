From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Second-Hand Store

Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Second-Hand Store Hringekjan Þórunnartún 2 Let’s give it up for Hringekjan for taking the 2022 first prize. Similar to a consignment shop, Hringekjan is a space where people can rent out spaces to sell their own clothes and accessories. It’s the most eco-friendly way to keep your closet fresh, which, in light of our current world, is something we should all be thinking about. “I don’t know how they get such chic people to sell their clothes there,” laughed one panel member. “But they do! So if you want something groovy, this is the place to go.” Runner Up: Verzlanahöllin Laugavegur 26 “It’s just huge,” one panellist raved about Verzlanahöllin, which, similar to Hringekjan, relies on people renting booths and selling their old wares. “They have a good layout and are always clean and organised.” The panel also praised the store’s Instagram activity, saying that they’ve seen items posted online that they’ve then come to the store to purchase. Runner-Up: Wasteland Ingólfsstræti 5 Walking through Wasteland feels like entering a maze of everything you dream of your closet being, from modern neutral staples to 80s-style statement pieces. For super á la mode downtown Reykjavík looks, this is the go-to. Seriously, Wasteland doesn’t follow trends, they set them.

Previous Winners 2021: Wasteland 2020: Extraloppan 2019: Hertex

