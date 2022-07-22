From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater

Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater Handprjónasambandið Íslands Skólavörðustígur 19 Once again—for the 10,000th year in a row—Handprjónasambandið Íslands has taken top prize. Stacked from floor to ceiling with cosy woolly goodness, the store offers sweaters in every colour of the rainbow. Every beloved lopapeysa there was knitted in the country, quite possibly by a loving grandma who also makes great kjötsupa and spouts valuable bits of wisdom. Because really, that’s the type of vibe you get from this place. How’s that for an authentic experience? Runner Up: Farmers Market Laugavegur 37 & Hólmaslóð 2 For an updated take on the Icelandic sweater, look no further than Farmers Market. Their designs transform the traditional lopapeysa into a fitted and distinctly high-street affair. Pair it with fitted trousers and heels and you’ll blend in at any Scandinavian fashion event. Runner-Up: MAGNEA Kiosk, Grandagarði 35 MAGNEA takes Icelandic wool to the next level, turning the touchstone material into gorgeous, modern works of art. “MAGNEA takes Icelandic wool and uses it in a new way,” the panel determined. “She celebrates the legacy of the material, turning it into something high-end and wearable.”

Previous Winners 2021: Handprjónasambandið Íslands 2020: Handprjónasambandið Íslands 2019: Handprjónasambandið Íslands

